Opposition parties attack Pratap Deb over illegal sand mining

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Opposition political parties have trained guns on Energy Minister and Aul MLA Pratap Deb alleging his involvement in illegal sand mining in Kharasrota river. The Congress, BJP and CPM leaders on Thursday demanded action against the Minister who is also the scion of the royal family of Aul. Congress leader and former Aul MLA Debendra Sharma alleged that unauthorised sand mining is being carried out in Kharasrota river near Deb’s palace. “The Minister has been illegally lifting sand from the river for construction of a big palatial house. The officials concerned are helplessly watching the illegal act,” he claimed. Secretary of the district unit of CPM Gayadhar Dhal further alleged that the Aul tehsildar is acting in connivance in the theft and pilferage of sand from the river bed by the Minister, thus causing loss to State exchequer. “The Minister is using machines to lift sand from the river bed illegally for construction of a huge mansion. He is indulging in the illegal act despite the district administration’s order that sand lifting be done only in specific areas,” added Dhal. BJP leader Baidyanath Chaterjee also said strict action should be taken against Minister Deb for his ‘involvement in the illegal act’. Contacted, Minister Deb termed the allegations as baseless and politically-motivated. “If someone is illegally mining sand in Kharasrota river near my house, how am I to be blamed for it?” he questioned. Tehsildar of Aul Tapan Senapati said, “We are investigating the matter. After the probe ends, action will be taken against those found involved in illegal sand lifting from the river bed.”