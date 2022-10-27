Home States Odisha

Opposition parties attack Pratap Deb over illegal sand mining

Congress leader and former Aul MLA Debendra Sharma alleged that unauthorised sand mining is being carried out in Kharasrota river near Deb’s palace.

Published: 27th October 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Industries Minister Pratap Deb. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

Odisha Industries Minister Pratap Deb. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Opposition political parties have trained guns on Energy Minister and Aul MLA Pratap Deb alleging his involvement in illegal sand mining in Kharasrota river. The Congress, BJP and CPM leaders on Thursday demanded action against the Minister who is also the scion of the royal family of Aul.  Congress leader and former Aul MLA Debendra Sharma alleged that unauthorised sand mining is being carried out in Kharasrota river near Deb’s palace.

“The Minister has been illegally lifting sand from the river for construction of a big palatial house. The officials concerned are helplessly watching the illegal act,” he claimed. Secretary of the district unit of CPM Gayadhar Dhal further alleged that the Aul tehsildar is acting in connivance in the theft and pilferage of sand from the river bed by the Minister, thus causing loss to State exchequer. “The Minister is using machines to lift sand from the river bed illegally for construction of a huge mansion. He is indulging in the illegal act despite the district administration’s order that sand lifting be done only in specific areas,” added Dhal.

BJP leader Baidyanath Chaterjee also said strict action should be taken against Minister Deb for his ‘involvement in the illegal act’. Contacted, Minister Deb termed the allegations as baseless and politically-motivated. “If someone is illegally mining sand in Kharasrota river near my house, how am I to be blamed for it?” he questioned. Tehsildar of Aul Tapan Senapati said, “We are investigating the matter. After the probe ends, action will be taken against those found involved in illegal sand lifting from the river bed.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
illegal sand mining Pratap Deb
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp