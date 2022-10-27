Rourkela: Man kills brother, sister-in-law over land dispute

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a shocking incident, a man reportedly killed his younger brother and sister-in-law over some land dispute at Kiripsira village of Hemgir police limits in Sundargarh district on Wednesday. Reports said, the accused Trinath Majhi (36) went to the house of his younger brother Alekh (32) and in his absence picked up a fierce quarrel with his wife Kuntala (29) reportedly over some land dispute. As a heated argument ensued, in a fit of rage, he axed Kuntala to death at about 1.30 pm on Wednesday. When Alekh returned home, Trinath allegedly killed him too with the same axe, sources informed.

Despite killing two persons, the accused stayed put at the crime scene.On being informed by locals, police picked him up and recovered the blood-stained weapon from the crime scene.

Both the bodies were seized for autopsy and a murder case was registered.In another incident, Hemgir police on the day, also recovered the body of a youth identified as Debi Das from Taparia area. The body bore injury marks. Further investigation is on.

