Skill India to host ‘Kaushal Mahotsav’ in Dhenkanal

Published: 27th October 2022 06:16 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) will organise Kaushal Mahotsav at Dhenkanal on November 6, 2022 through its strategic knowledge partner the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

Interested candidates are advised to register on https://nsdcdigital.nsdcindia.org and apply for their interviews across opportunities listed on the portal from over 50 companies in more than 20 sectors like food and beverage, textile, beauty and wellness, healthcare, IT, etc.

Companies like India Texpreneurs Federation, Urban Clap Technologies, Health vista India Limited, Barbeque Nation, JBM Auto, RJ enterprises, Akal information systems, and Sodexo have posted jobs on the portal, which candidates may apply for and get a chance to get interviewed on spot at the Kaushal Mahotsav.

The students who clear the recruitment drive will receive the offer letter from Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, executive vice-president, NSDC, Maneesh Mishra said.

