Uproar in Cuttack Municipal Corporation council meet

CMC Mayor Subhas Singh assured them that the civic body will write to the government against Manju Services after BMC takes action against it.

Published: 27th October 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Cuttack Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Uproar marked the 7th council meeting of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) with several of its corporators across party lines raising voice against irregularities and favouritism  in the tender process.

Citing the quashing of the selection of Manju Services in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s sanitation tender by Orissa High Court for furnishing wrong information, many corporators including ruling BJD’s Pradipta Khuntia, BJP’s Gagan Ojha and Congress’s Santosh Bhola criticised CMC administration for showing favouritism and demanded cancellation of the sanitation tender process through which the agency had been selected.

“It is unlawful that a blacklisted outsourcing agency has been able to participate in the tender floated by CMC in March 2 through a false affidavit in violation of all rules,” alleged the corporators.Khuntia alleged that the civic body officials have also planned to award the work for door-to-door collection of waste materials by using light commercial vehicles (LCVs) amounting Rs 3.64 crore to Manju Services without any tender.

“We don’t know as to who gave the proposal and how it was passed,” questioned Khuntia.CMC Mayor Subhas Singh assured them that the civic body will write to the government against Manju Services after BMC takes action against it.

