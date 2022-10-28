Cuttack: Bigger Pallishree Mela at Baliyatra this year

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The national-level Pallishree Mela will be organised after a gap of two years during the Baliyatra festival in Cuttack city. The fair, to be organised by ORMAS, OLM and Mission Shakti in association with the district administration, Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Handicrafts and Cottage Industries department, NABARD, Uco Bank and MSME department, will have 420 stalls against the usual 380. Products ranging from handlooms, handicrafts to rural homemade spices and household articles from different districts of Odisha and 14 other states will be showcased.

States like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Andhra Pradesh have given their consent to participate in the biggest trade fair of Odisha. This apart, a national-level food festival will also be organised where 20 stalls offering delicacies from Odisha as well as Rajasthan, Gujarata and Punjab will be set up.

“We have also planned to set up four demonstration stalls in association with OLM and Mission Shakti to showcase the method and process of making terracotta products, ‘kantha’ stitched products, handlooms, ‘dokra’ and others made by women self-help group members,” said Joint CEO, ORMAS, Cuttack Bipin Rout.

A nursery stall would also be set up at the Pallishree Mela. Besides, three dedicated rural-themed pavilions will come up on the Pallishree Mela ground to explore the exquisite handicrafts and talent of artisans of Cuttack district. While one of them will showcase the beautiful and elegant ‘khandua’, popularly known as ‘maniabandhi patta’ or silk product designed and developed by women artisans of Badamba block under the aegis of ORMAS and Tata Trust, the second will showcase bamboo craft and the third the success of Deen Dayal Upadhya- Grameen Kaushal Yojana, a platform for youth empowerment.

CUTTACK: The national-level Pallishree Mela will be organised after a gap of two years during the Baliyatra festival in Cuttack city. The fair, to be organised by ORMAS, OLM and Mission Shakti in association with the district administration, Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Handicrafts and Cottage Industries department, NABARD, Uco Bank and MSME department, will have 420 stalls against the usual 380. Products ranging from handlooms, handicrafts to rural homemade spices and household articles from different districts of Odisha and 14 other states will be showcased. States like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Andhra Pradesh have given their consent to participate in the biggest trade fair of Odisha. This apart, a national-level food festival will also be organised where 20 stalls offering delicacies from Odisha as well as Rajasthan, Gujarata and Punjab will be set up. “We have also planned to set up four demonstration stalls in association with OLM and Mission Shakti to showcase the method and process of making terracotta products, ‘kantha’ stitched products, handlooms, ‘dokra’ and others made by women self-help group members,” said Joint CEO, ORMAS, Cuttack Bipin Rout. A nursery stall would also be set up at the Pallishree Mela. Besides, three dedicated rural-themed pavilions will come up on the Pallishree Mela ground to explore the exquisite handicrafts and talent of artisans of Cuttack district. While one of them will showcase the beautiful and elegant ‘khandua’, popularly known as ‘maniabandhi patta’ or silk product designed and developed by women artisans of Badamba block under the aegis of ORMAS and Tata Trust, the second will showcase bamboo craft and the third the success of Deen Dayal Upadhya- Grameen Kaushal Yojana, a platform for youth empowerment.