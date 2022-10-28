Home States Odisha

Odisha drug bust: Six held with 10 kg brown sugar worth Rs 11 crore

The police conducted a raid at the Fuladi area in Sahadevkhunta on Thursday and nabbed the peddlers along with the contraband stuffed in six polythene packets.

Published: 28th October 2022 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

The seized brown sugar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: In a major drug haul, Balasore police on Friday arrested six peddlers and seized over 10 kg of brown sugar having a market value of Rs 11 crore. One of the accused is a native of Madhya Pradesh.

Acting on a tip-off about a deal involving a huge quantity of brown sugar, the police conducted a raid at the Fuladi area in Sahadevkhunta on Thursday and nabbed the peddlers along with the contraband stuffed in six polythene packets.

Some of the peddlers managed to give police a slip, said sources. The police's initial investigation suggests that the accused - Ayub, SK Hussain, SK Safiq alias Laden, SK Raju, SK Sameer and Rintu Tarei had procured the brown sugar from the bordering area of West Bengal and Assam.

While Ayub is a resident of Madhya Pradesh, the other five peddlers are natives of Arad Bazar in Balasore. The accused had planned to supply the contraband in various parts of Odisha, said the police. One motorcycle and scooter each, six mobile phones, one Aadhaar card and Rs 21,000 cash have been seized from them.

In July this year, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch arrested a drug peddler in Arad Bazar and seized over 1 kg of brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore from him.

Sources said the drug peddlers are procuring brown sugar mainly from West Bengal by either using private transport or boarding buses. Some peddlers are also carrying the contraband through the railway route up to Jaleswar and then Balasore.

In a few instances, police officers found out that even women and children were engaged by the drug peddlers to transport brown sugar. Ganja transportation is difficult but small quantities of brown sugar can be carried very easily which sometimes it becomes difficult for the police to nab the peddlers, said sources.

"Our recent investigations have indicated that West Bengal is the gateway of the brown sugar trade in Odisha. We have started coordinating with our West Bengal counterparts and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to share information with us about brown sugar sellers and peddlers operating mainly in Lalgola in Murshidabad district and Nadia district," said a senior police officer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
brown sugar Odisha drug bust NCB
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp