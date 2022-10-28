Home States Odisha

Poacher held with rifle, 1,299 rounds ammunition

Accused Baiga Ho | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The Forest department here arrested a poacher and seized a country rifle along with 1,299 rounds ammunition from him inside Similipal Tiger Reserve under Jenabil forest range within South Wildlife Range late on Wednesday night.

The accused was identified as Baiga Ho (48) of Anantapur village within Udala police limits. Deputy Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) and DFO of South Wildlife Division Somrat Gowda said the Forest department was alerted about the movement of poachers inside the park during Diwali festival as anti-socials are normally active on such occasions. 

A team of forest personnel which was on night patrolling inside the park, intercepted Baiga. When questioned, Baiga could not give satisfactory reply. During search, the country rifle along with 1,299 rounds ammunition, an iron spring, gunpowder and other articles were found from Baiga’s possession. 
On interrogation, Baiga confessed he had entered the park for poaching. Gowda said officials are finding out from Udala police station and the SDJM’s Court if any other case is pending against Baiga. 

He said the accused has been booked under relevant sections of Wildlife Protection Act and sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act. Baiga will be produced in Udala Court after interrogation. Udala SDPO Sarthak Ray said joint raids by personnel of Forest department and the police will be conducted to check illegal manufacturing of country weapons.

