Sambalpur: Matriculate does a Munna Bhai MBBS, arrested

Police on Wednesday arrested a quack for allegedly running an unauthorised clinic at Kadamdarha within Deogarh Model police limits. 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Police on Wednesday arrested a quack for allegedly running an unauthorised clinic at Kadamdarha within Deogarh Model police limits. The accused, Prasant Kumar Ray (43) of Nadia district in West Bengal, does not have an MBBS degree but had been running the clinic for the last four years.

Police said acting on tip-off, a raid was conducted on the clinic and the accused arrested. Following the raid, an investigation was launched and it was ascertained that Ray was running the clinic posing as a doctor and deceiving people.

Deogarh Model IIC Surendra Nayak said the accused does not have any certificate for his qualification.  Though he produced a certificate of alternative medicine during investigation, it was found to be fake. It was later ascertained that he has studied only up to Class X.

“The accused did not give any prescription to his patients. However, he maintained a diary of the patients and had been directly selling medicines from his clinic. Medicines worth around `2 lakh were also found from his clinic,” the IIC said. 

Pretending to be a doctor for the last 6-7 years, the accused, prior to opening the clinic in Deogarh, was running a clinic in Jharsuguda district. He has been booked under sections 419, 420, 468 and 471 of the IPC besides Clinical Establishment Act, said police.
 

