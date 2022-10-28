Sambalpur’s Victoria Town Hall shapes up into museum

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The century-old Victoria Town Hall in Sambalpur which was renovated by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) will be developed into a museum by December this year to showcase the life, tradition and culture of western Odisha. While the renovation of the building was completed recently, articles are being sourced for the museum at present. INTACH has been entrusted with the responsibility of collecting the articles for the proposed museum. Member of INTACH, Sambalpur Chapter Deepak Panda said, “The renovation work of the Victoria Town Hall building was completed around three months back. At present, few other works on the surroundings of the building besides the electricity wiring is underway. However, as INTACH had given a proposal to the government to develop a museum in the building, the former has been asked to collect articles for the same. We have already started collecting the articles for the proposed museum.” Panda further said old Sambalpuri saree designs, traditional loom, ornaments and musical instruments of western Odisha apart from household items and articles used in games of the region which are on the verge of extinction will be showcased at the museum. This apart, recovered old artefacts of the region will be showcased at the facility. A loom has already been procured for the upcoming museum. “We have urged people to contribute to the museum. If they have any article or piece of history, they can reach out to us. The museum will be handed over to the government by December this year,” he said. For the heritage building, the kings, zamindars and businessmen had contributed `9,417 way back in 1902,” Panda said. Victoria Vignette Victoria Town Hall foundation laid in 1902 JB Leven Thorpey had designed the building Inaugurated in 1904 by Chief Commissioner of Central Province JP Hewety. The British government, kings, landlords and businessmen of the region had contributed funds The Zilla School, Women’s College and erstwhile Trust Fund College, once operated from the building