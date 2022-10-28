Two leopard carcasses found in Satkosia, poaching ruled out

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/ANGUL: Decomposed carcasses of two leopards were recovered from Kulangi village under Pampasar forest range in Satkosia Wildlife Division on Thursday. It is believed that the big cats died at least a week back. Though the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, forest officials of Satkosia suspect it to be a case of poisoning or snake bite. Samples have been collected and will be sent to OUAT for examination, said divisional forest officer (DFO) of Satkosia Saroj Kumar Panda.

On being informed about the recovery, a forest team led by Angul RCCF and Satkosia Field Director M Yogajayanand rushed to the spot and found the carcasses of an adult leopard and a cub. It was difficult to examine the age and sex of the big cats as both the carcasses were decomposed, he said.

The DFO ruled out the claims of poaching and said the teeth and nails of both the carcasses were intact. Besides, there was no sign of the leopards getting trapped in snare. The possibility of electrocution is also less as the cables in the area have been insulated, he said.

However, Panda said as the spot where the carcasses were found, is close to human settlement, forest officials will investigate to ascertain if the leopards were poisoned. “We will also examine if the big cats died due to snake bite or any other reason. “Stern action will be taken against those found involved in the death of the leopards,” the DFO added.

