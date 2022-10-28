Home States Odisha

Two leopard carcasses found in Satkosia, poaching ruled out

Decomposed carcasses of two leopards were recovered from Kulangi village under Pampasar forest range in Satkosia Wildlife Division on Thursday. 

Published: 28th October 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

The decomposed leopard carcasses recovered from Kulangi village | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/ANGUL: Decomposed carcasses of two leopards were recovered from Kulangi village under Pampasar forest range in Satkosia Wildlife Division on Thursday. It is believed that the big cats died at least a week back. Though the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, forest officials of Satkosia suspect it to be a case of poisoning or snake bite. Samples have been collected and will be sent to OUAT for examination, said divisional forest officer (DFO) of Satkosia Saroj Kumar Panda. 

On being informed about the recovery, a forest team led by Angul RCCF and Satkosia Field Director M Yogajayanand rushed to the spot and found the carcasses of an adult leopard and a cub. It was difficult to examine the age and sex of the big cats as both the carcasses were decomposed, he said. 

The DFO ruled out the claims of poaching and said the teeth and nails of both the carcasses were intact. Besides, there was no sign of the leopards getting trapped in snare. The possibility of electrocution is also less as the cables in the area have been insulated, he said. 

However, Panda said as the spot where the carcasses were found, is close to human settlement, forest officials will investigate to ascertain if the leopards were poisoned.  “We will also examine if the big cats died due to snake bite or any other reason. “Stern action will be taken against those found involved in the death of the leopards,” the DFO added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
leopard
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp