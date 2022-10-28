Home States Odisha

Woman seeks police help to save husband, lynched

Jhunu’s husband was held captive by villagers on sorcery suspicion 

Published: 28th October 2022 06:12 AM

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A woman was beaten to death for trying to save her husband from irate villagers at Madhiapali within Kabisuryanagar police limits in Ganjam district on Wednesday night. She was identified as 50-year-old Jhunu Nahak. Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek M said on Wednesday evening, residents of Madhiapali detained four persons of the village on suspicion of sorcery and assaulted them.

Jhunu, whose husband Rajendra Nahak was among the four taken captive by villagers, managed to reach the police station and lodge a complaint in this connection. However, villagers got to know about it. When Jhunu returned home, a mob dragged her outside and beat her to death, said Vivek, who is also in-charge SP of Ganjam.

As tension flared up in the village, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Purushottampur Rajanikant Samal along with a team of cops reached Madhiapali. Police rescued the four detained villagers and sent Jhunu’s body to Aska hospital for autopsy. The rescued villagers, who had sustained injuries in the assault, were also treated at Aska hospital.

Jhunu’s family members said claiming that he was possessed by a spirit, a local youth took names of four villagers and said they were practising witchcraft. Basing on his allegation, villagers convened a meeting in the evening. They then dragged the four to the meeting place. Though the victims pleaded innocence and denied the allegation, the villagers assaulted them.

The SP said at least 50 persons of the village were detained. After interrogation, 33 of them including 20 women were produced in court. Two platoons of armed police force have been deployed in the village and the situation is under control. Further investigation is underway and some more villagers are likely to be arrested. Sources said after Jhunu’s death, family members of the four victims had left the village in fear of their lives. After deployment of police, they returned to Madhiapali on Thursday.

Fatal superstition

A local youth claims four villagers are involved in black magic

Residents of Madhiapali assault four persons of the village on suspicion of sorcery

Jhunu, whose husband was among the four taken captive by villagers, lodges complaint with police

When Jhunu returns home, a mob beats her to death

