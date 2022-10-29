Home States Odisha

After BPH attack, rice blast infestation worry for Nuapada farmers

Behera, however, said there is nothing to panic and the situation can be controlled with application of fungicide.

A farmer showing his blast-infested paddy crop in Boden block

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Days after brown plant hopper (BPH) attack, a new crisis is looming over farmers of the district as standing paddy crops over vast tracts of agriculture fields have been infested by rice blast in several villages of Boden block.

Blast infestation was first reported by five farmers of Bartansil village in Boden a few days back. Subsequently, several other farmers of Boden, Sinapali and Khariar blocks complained about the fungal infestation during survey by Agriculture officials.

Jagabandhu Hans, a farmer of Bartansil, said, “The blast disease has already affected my crops over 2.8 acre of land. It has directly infected the paddy stem. The entire crop has turned pale and started uprooting. I don’t think the paddy plants can be revived now.”

Rice blast is a disease caused by fungus ‘Magnaporthe Oryzae’. It usually occurs in areas with low soil moisture, prolonged periods of rain and large day-night temperature difference which causes dew formation on leaves and favour development of the disease. Rice plants can have blast in all growth stages. In case of severe infection, the disease can cause yield loss. Hans said though uncommon in the region, the disease has affected paddy crops of many farmers.

Chief district agriculture officer Samresh Chandra Behera said Krushak Sathis have been asked to conduct a survey and ascertain the extent of damage. The situation occurred due to negligence of farmers who are not using the recommended doses of pesticides and other medicines for healthy yield.

Behera, however, said there is nothing to panic and the situation can be controlled with application of fungicide. “We will recommend the necessary pesticides after assessing the situation. The pesticides will be made available to farmers at 50 per cent subsidy,” he added.

Official sources said the blast disease has affected paddy crops over 20 hectare (ha) of land so far. Earlier this month, BPH infestation was reported from five villages including Bartansil of Boden and a few in Sinapali block. Over 150 ha of land was affected due to BPH in the district.This kharif season, paddy has been grown over 86,000 ha in Nuapada.

