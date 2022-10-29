Home States Odisha

Berhampur: Fake doctor nabbed from MKCG MCH

Sources said the accused reached the orthopaedic ward and picked up an argument with the hospital staff.

Published: 29th October 2022

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A youth posing as a doctor was arrested from MKCG Medical College and Hospital here on Friday.He was identified as Dipak Kumar Nahak. He was in possession of an identity card which had Dr Dipak Kumar Nahak, OPD supervisor written on it.

Sources said the accused reached the orthopaedic ward and picked up an argument with the hospital staff. On hearing the commotion, security guards reached the spot and informed police. Baidyanathpur police rushed to the spot and took Dipak into custody.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that he was not a doctor but a diploma holder in pharmacy. Dipak also told police that he had prepared the identity card at a private shop in Courtpeta area by paying Rs 80. Baidyanathpur IIC RK Murmu said police suspect that the accused is a broker.

