Dengue stings Bhubaneswar hard; Rise in ICU admissions fuels concern

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Dengue situation has assumed alarming proportions in Odisha with health experts flagging some dangerous clinical conditions among patients arriving late for treatment at various hospitals in the capital city. As the cases are pouring in from various parts of the city, hospitalisation and subsequent ICU admission have increased proportionately due to complications. The State has reported as many as 5,546 cases so far this year with Khurda topping the list of districts with 2,716 cases, including 2,189 cases from Bhubaneswar alone.

Medical Superintendent of IMS and SUM Hospital Dr Pusparaj Samantsinghar said there has been a significant rise in dengue cases in the last three months. For the first time, treating doctors have come across some patients developing cardiac and pulmonary issues, which are definitely dangerous signs.

“Unlike previous years, the post-recovery duration has been prolonged this time along with severe complications and drastic platelet fall in patients. A proper study of strains and appropriate measures are required to check the menace,” he said.

The sudden rise in dengue cases has led to a platelet crisis with hospitals facing difficulties for blood transfusion in critical patients. Since dengue does not have any definite drug for treatment, doctors opt for conventional treatment protocol. Hospitalisation is required only when the platelet count drops below 50,000.

“Patients are developing complications due to late diagnosis. This also gives rise to ICU admission. Along with a drastic drop in platelet count, patients are also developing multi-organ failure and hepatopathy. In some cases, we had to transfuse 20 to 30 packets of platelets to save patients,” said senior consultant of Medicine at SUM Ultimate Dr Srikant Dhar. The hospital has treated more than 500 dengue patients in the last three months.

Researchers at the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) have found dengue virus serotype-2 (DEN2), the most virulent strain, along with DEN1 and DEN3 in samples drawn from patients from different parts of the State, including Bhubaneswar. Of the 133 samples in which dengue virus serotypes could be ascertained, DEN3 was detected in 41.35 per cent (55 samples), DEN1 in 30.1 pc (40) and DEN2 in 26.3 pc (35).

The samples were drawn from Khurda, Koraput, Malkangiri, Jagatsinghpur, Rayagada, Bargarh, Nuapada and Jajpur between May and October. Dual infection with DEN1 and DEN2 was reported in nine samples while dual infection with DEN2 and DEN3 was found in four samples from Koraput and one sample from Khurda.

BHUBANESWAR: Dengue situation has assumed alarming proportions in Odisha with health experts flagging some dangerous clinical conditions among patients arriving late for treatment at various hospitals in the capital city. As the cases are pouring in from various parts of the city, hospitalisation and subsequent ICU admission have increased proportionately due to complications. The State has reported as many as 5,546 cases so far this year with Khurda topping the list of districts with 2,716 cases, including 2,189 cases from Bhubaneswar alone. Medical Superintendent of IMS and SUM Hospital Dr Pusparaj Samantsinghar said there has been a significant rise in dengue cases in the last three months. For the first time, treating doctors have come across some patients developing cardiac and pulmonary issues, which are definitely dangerous signs. “Unlike previous years, the post-recovery duration has been prolonged this time along with severe complications and drastic platelet fall in patients. A proper study of strains and appropriate measures are required to check the menace,” he said. The sudden rise in dengue cases has led to a platelet crisis with hospitals facing difficulties for blood transfusion in critical patients. Since dengue does not have any definite drug for treatment, doctors opt for conventional treatment protocol. Hospitalisation is required only when the platelet count drops below 50,000. “Patients are developing complications due to late diagnosis. This also gives rise to ICU admission. Along with a drastic drop in platelet count, patients are also developing multi-organ failure and hepatopathy. In some cases, we had to transfuse 20 to 30 packets of platelets to save patients,” said senior consultant of Medicine at SUM Ultimate Dr Srikant Dhar. The hospital has treated more than 500 dengue patients in the last three months. Researchers at the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) have found dengue virus serotype-2 (DEN2), the most virulent strain, along with DEN1 and DEN3 in samples drawn from patients from different parts of the State, including Bhubaneswar. Of the 133 samples in which dengue virus serotypes could be ascertained, DEN3 was detected in 41.35 per cent (55 samples), DEN1 in 30.1 pc (40) and DEN2 in 26.3 pc (35). The samples were drawn from Khurda, Koraput, Malkangiri, Jagatsinghpur, Rayagada, Bargarh, Nuapada and Jajpur between May and October. Dual infection with DEN1 and DEN2 was reported in nine samples while dual infection with DEN2 and DEN3 was found in four samples from Koraput and one sample from Khurda.