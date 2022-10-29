Dhamnagar bypoll: CEO reviews voting plans

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: Ahead of the Dhamnagar bypoll on November 3, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sushil Lohani, on Friday, held meetings with district administration officials and District Collector Sidheswar Baliram Bondar, officiating as Chief Election Officer. The CEO also met the IG and stressed on ensuring three-tier security arrangements.

Emphasising on free, fair and transparent election, Lohani laid stress on strict enforcement of model code of conduct and adherence to the rules of Election Commission of India. “Stern action would be initiated against those violating code of conduct during the campaigning,” he said.

Questioned on allegations of involvement of government employees in election campaign, the CEO urged the District Election Officer to be vigilant and take action against the erring employees. Lohani also stressed on training those who will be engaged in counting of votes on November 6.

“Security arrangements must be strong and mobile police squads need to ensure no money circulation takes place to woo voters. Borders need to be sealed to check smuggling of liquor and money from neighbouring districts,” the CEO asserted.

Besides local police, one platoon BSF and CAPF each will be deployed. Among others, IG Himanshu Lal and SP Bhadrak CS Meena were present.

