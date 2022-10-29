Home States Odisha

Grand farewell given to Goddess Kali in Cuttack

The immersion of Goddess Kali idols passed off peacefully in Cuttack city on Friday.

‘Aghori’ dance being performed by artistes from Uttar Pradesh in Cuttack on Friday

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The immersion of Goddess Kali idols passed off peacefully in Cuttack city on Friday.Till evening, around 25 idols, taken out in colourful processions through the traditional route via College Square, Ranihat, Mangalabag, Mani Sahu Chhak, Mastan Dargha Chhak, Buxi Bazaar Square, Jail Road, Gaurishankar park, Chaudhary Bazaar and Tala Telanga Bazaar, were immersed in two artificial ponds set up by Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) at Devigada on Kathajodi river bed.

The Commissionerate Police had imposed restrictions on vehicular traffic since 8 am to ensure the processions were taken out in a hassle-free manner. As many as 75 idols of Goddess Kali were installed at different puja mandals where Durga idols were worshipped a few days back. In response to an appeal by the police, the puja committees ensured no liquor was consumed or distributed during the procession ceremony. The committees also used traditional musical troupes instead of high-pitched DJ and modern sound systems to address noise pollution.

‘Aghori’ dance performed by artistes during the immersion ceremony of Sheikh Bazaar Puja Committee was the highlight of the day. The dance was performed by a five-member troupe from Uttar Pradesh. As many as 45 platoons of police were deployed on the immersion route which was kept under CCTV surveillance to keep an eye on trouble makers, said DCP Pinak Misgra.

