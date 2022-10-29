Naveen invites L&T to set up industrial facilities in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday invited India’s premier infrastructure developer Larsen and Toubro (L&T) to explore the possibility of setting up common industrial facilities such as water and effluent treatment plant for the upcoming industrial hubs in the State at Paradip, Gopalpur and Dhamra.

The Chief Minister raised the issue during his discussion with CEO and MD of L&T SN Subramaniyan. While L&T has an eminent presence in Odisha, the company may explore the option of setting up units in aerospace and defence manufacturing and green hydrogen sectors. L&T should also increase the intake at its existing Construction Skills Training Institute Center at Cuttack, set up jointly with Odisha Skill Development Authority to 10,000 per year and introduce new trade and satellite centres at other locations, he said.

Besides, the Metallurgical and Material Handling arm of L&T can also set up office in Bhubaneswar. Odisha is home to all major minerals and metals, and hence L&T can explore the possibility of setting up an office in the State, the Chief Minister said and suggested the global learning and software delivery centre of Mindtree, an L&T group company, at Bhubaneswar can be upgraded into a development centre. The company should also set up a mega structure fabrication facility for supply to its construction sites.

The Chief Minister invited the company to develop services such as refits, repairs and midlife upgrades for defence and commercial vessels as shipbuilding is one of the priority sectors.L&T can also introduce its school adoption program in villages near infrastructural hubs to enhance the quality of education for the children of workers.

