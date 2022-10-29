Newly-wed dentist ends life, wife drinks poison

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A newly-married dentist died by suicide in his rented house at Balarampur in Kendrapara town on Friday. The deceased was identified as 34-year-old Manoj Kumar Basantia. Unable to bear the shock, Manoj’s wife Kalyani tried to end her life by consuming poison. The couple had married eight months back.

Kendrapara Town IIC Tapan Nayak said the dentist had locked himself in his room. When Kalyani peeped through the window, she found him hanging from the ceiling fan. She raised an alarm following which neighbours reached the spot and broke into the room. Manoj was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

After Manoj’s death, Kalyani drank poison. She was immediately taken to the district headquarters hospital. Her condition is stable now. The IIC said no suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

Police seized the body and further investigation is underway.



(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

