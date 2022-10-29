Home States Odisha

No central leaders to attend launch of Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra in Odisha

However, several central leaders are likely to participate during the three-month long yatra in the State. 

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi waves the national flag in Narayanpet district as the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Telangana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite announcements made by the party, no central leaders of Congress will attend the launch of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra-Odisha’ from October 31.While announcing the schedule of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Odisha on September 18, senior leaders Jairam Ramesh and Digvijay Singh had said both of them will be present during the launch of the programme.

Sources said, both the leaders will not be available for the launch because of developments at the national level after the election of new party president. However, several central leaders are likely to participate during the three-month long yatra in the State. 

Coordinator of Bharat Jodo Yatra-Odisha Santosh Singh Saluja told media persons here that the yatra will highlight the all-round failure of the BJP government at the Centre and BJD in the State. The padayatra, to be led by president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Patttanayak, will start from Indira Gandhi Park here.

