Home States Odisha

Peace only way to better world: Naveen

The Chief Minister announced the construction of in-stream storage on Daya river at an estimated cost of Rs 95 crore on the occasion.

Published: 29th October 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Peace is the only way to a better and beautiful world, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the golden jubilee celebrations of Dhauli Shanti Stupa here on Friday.

Joining hundreds of Buddhist monks from Japan, America, Ukraine and Kazakhstan, the Chief Minister said, “Peace has no alternative and it has its significance for all ages. Peace is the only way to achieve the goals of a better and beautiful world.”

The Chief Minister announced the construction of in-stream storage on Daya river at an estimated cost of Rs 95 crore on the occasion. The tender process for the project has already been started.

Referring to the glorious history of Odisha, he said it starts with Dhauli and the Kalinga War. The Pagoda is situated eight km from the State capital on the banks of Daya river and it was where the historical Kalinga war was fought and won by Emperor Ashoka in the second century BC.

“Although the war ended with massive bloodshed here, Dhauli stands testimony to the moral victory of humanity ... The Shanti Stupa stands here as a monument symbolising and spreading the message of peace, harmony and progress,” he said.

Stating that the Odisha government has taken steps for the beautification and holistic development of Dhauli Shanti Stupa, he said the Pagoda is a ‘great creation’ of modern architecture and bears testimony to Indo-Japanese friendship.

Offering his tributes to revered Nichidatsu Fuji Guruji of Japan, Nipponzan Myohoji, for his invaluable contribution to building the Shanti Stupa, he thanked the Kalinga-Nippon Buddha Sangha. Naveen also thanked Revered Takao Takedo of Japan, bhikshu and bhikshuni of Nipponzan Myohoji for conducting the morning prayer on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhauli Shanti Stupa Naveen Patnaik Buddhism
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp