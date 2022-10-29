SAIL, AAI ink fresh agreement

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The SAIL on Friday signed a fresh agreement with the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for commercial operation of Rourkela airport ahead of the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. In a statement, the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), which owns the airport, confirmed the agreement signing in view of the upcoming mega hockey event. SAIL would bear the major expenditure while AAI on behalf of RSP will operate and manage the airport. Odisha government will provide security and fire ambulance services.

The last agreement, which was valid for three years, had expired in March last year. Running short of time for the hockey World Cup, Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra on October 1 had written to Union Steel Secretary SK Singh to impress upon SAIL for signing the fresh agreement.Sources said the AAI had sent the draft MoU to SAIL on June 21. However, SAIL got engaged in hard negotiation with AAI as the latter reportedly wanted it to bear around Rs 9 crore annually and depute 10 officers.

On October 14, Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal replied to the Chief Secretary stating SAIL was firm on its demand that any expenditure beyond Rs 2 crore should be borne by the AAI. A meeting of AAI and SAIL chairpersons was convened on August 24.

“The revised cost indicated by AAI in the MoU is substantially lower than the cost indicated by it earlier. This cost is the bare minimum for operation of Rourkela Airport for single shift operations. Now, SAIL has to decide to operate the airport on their own or hand it over to AAI under the MoU,” wrote Bansal.

On the other hand, apprehension looms over the sustainability of the airport beyond the showpiece event in wake of a reluctant SAIL being forced into incurring around Rs 4 crore annually for operation and management (O&M) of the airport under the UDAN scheme.

In a letter to the Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday, former general secretary of Steel Executives’ Federation of India Bimal Bisi said under pressure, the SAIL agreed to bear the whopping O&M cost of Rourkela Airport. Future of the airport largely hangs on the financial capability of SAIL. Bisi requested for full takeover of Rourkela Airport by the AAI after the World Cup.

