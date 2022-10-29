Youth held for murdering 60-year-old cousin over suspicion of sorcery

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Police on Friday arrested a youth on the charge of murdering his 60-year-old cousin on suspicion of sorcery in Seth Jampani village within Dharambandha police limits. The accused was identified as 26-year-old Deosing Keut of Seth Jampani. Deosingh had allegedly murdered Kanta Keut of the same village.

Police said on October 23, family members of Kanta lodged a complaint alleging that he was murdered. The elderly man had gone to his agriculture field in the morning. When he did not return home, family members launched a search and found him lying dead on the road near his field. Kanta had injury marks on his neck.

Basing on the complaint, a case was registered in Dharambandha police station. A team led by Nuapada sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) PK Pattanayak started investigation and found involvement of Deosingh in Kanta’s death. The accused was then picked up by police.

During interrogation, Deosingh revealed that his elder brother Paramananda had died seven years back. On October 18, his wife Kamala too died due of some unknown disease. He suspected that his brother and wife died due to some black magic performed by Kanta.

Subsequently, he went to Kanta’s field and finding him alone, slit his throat with a sharp weapon. Police seized the weapon used in the crime from Deosingh’s possession. Dharambandha IIC Gaendram Satnami said the accused confessed to his crime. He will be produced in court. Further investigation is underway.

11 get lifer for killing woman

Rourkela: The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge-1 on Friday awarded life imprisonment to 11 persons accused of killing a woman on sorcery suspicion at Ratakhandi village within Birmitrapur police limits in 2018. The court also handed over two-year jail term to another three women for their involvement in the crime. Sources said on March 2, 2018, the convicts killed Yasoda Singh (55) with sharp weapons, sticks and stones after accusing her of practising sorcery.

NUAPADA: Police on Friday arrested a youth on the charge of murdering his 60-year-old cousin on suspicion of sorcery in Seth Jampani village within Dharambandha police limits. The accused was identified as 26-year-old Deosing Keut of Seth Jampani. Deosingh had allegedly murdered Kanta Keut of the same village. Police said on October 23, family members of Kanta lodged a complaint alleging that he was murdered. The elderly man had gone to his agriculture field in the morning. When he did not return home, family members launched a search and found him lying dead on the road near his field. Kanta had injury marks on his neck. Basing on the complaint, a case was registered in Dharambandha police station. A team led by Nuapada sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) PK Pattanayak started investigation and found involvement of Deosingh in Kanta’s death. The accused was then picked up by police. During interrogation, Deosingh revealed that his elder brother Paramananda had died seven years back. On October 18, his wife Kamala too died due of some unknown disease. He suspected that his brother and wife died due to some black magic performed by Kanta. Subsequently, he went to Kanta’s field and finding him alone, slit his throat with a sharp weapon. Police seized the weapon used in the crime from Deosingh’s possession. Dharambandha IIC Gaendram Satnami said the accused confessed to his crime. He will be produced in court. Further investigation is underway. 11 get lifer for killing woman Rourkela: The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge-1 on Friday awarded life imprisonment to 11 persons accused of killing a woman on sorcery suspicion at Ratakhandi village within Birmitrapur police limits in 2018. The court also handed over two-year jail term to another three women for their involvement in the crime. Sources said on March 2, 2018, the convicts killed Yasoda Singh (55) with sharp weapons, sticks and stones after accusing her of practising sorcery.