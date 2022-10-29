Home States Odisha

Youth thrashed, tonsured for passing lewd comments

A youth was thrashed, tonsured and paraded with a garland of shoes for passing lewd comments on college girls at Balugaon village in Talcher on Friday. 

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A youth was thrashed, tonsured and paraded with a garland of shoes for passing lewd comments on college girls at Balugaon village in Talcher on Friday. Sources said three youths of Mundha Hutting regularly passed lewd comments on college girls of Balugaon. After the girls informed the matter to their parents, villagers decided to teach the youths a lesson.

On the day, the youths passed comments on the girls when they were on way to college. The villagers, who were following the girls, caught hold of one of the youths while the rest two fled. The youth was taken to Balugaon where his head was tonsured and he was given a thrashing. The villagers also made him wear a garland of shoes and paraded him in Balugaon.

On being informed, police reached the village and rescued the youth. He was taken to police station. Talcher IIC Srinivas Sethi said all the three youths were apprehended and detained in police station. No complaint was filed against the youths till reports last came in.

