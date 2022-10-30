Anthropologists of Odisha remember LN Mahapatra

Home States Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The second  LK Mahapatra Memorial Lecture was held at Utkal University with anthropologist Prof Geetika Ranjan from North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, delivering a lecture on ‘Historical Wrongs and the Aftermath: Journey of a Tribe’, on Saturday.  

She elaborated on several schemes for development of Bhoksa tribes in Uttarakhand. “Despite these schemes, the tribe continues to remain weak and vulnerable. Certain historical wrongs in policy making and implementation have left deep ineradicable scars, which render the later amelioration plans less effective,” she said.

Prof Ranjan highlighted LK Mahapatra’s contribution towards putting Odisha on the global map of anthropological studies. He served as the head of the department of anthropology at Utkal University from 1967 to 1989, one of the longest tenures in such a position.

