Balasore: Man gets 22 years RI for raping minor step daughter

The convict Manoj Kumar Behera, is a resident of Sekhbad village within Jaleswar police limits.

Published: 30th October 2022 06:31 AM

By Express News Service

BALASORE: The POCSO court of Balasore on Saturday sentenced a 45-year-old man to 22 years rigorous imprisonment for raping his minor step daughter back in 2020. The convict Manoj Kumar Behera, is a resident of Sekhbad village within Jaleswar police limits.

Behera sexually assaulted the nine-year-old minor on the night of July 9, 2020 after finding her alone following which the victim was taken ill. When her mother came to know about the matter, she wanted to take her to the hospital but Behera allegedly refused.Later, police arrested Behera after receiving complaint from the victim’s mother.

