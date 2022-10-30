Breach in Pattamundai canal embankment, shops washed away

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The locals were in a state of panic after five shops were washed away and a vast track of agricultural land submerged following a 80-feet wide breach in Pattamundai main canal near Tribeniswar market in Mahanga on Saturday.

Locals have alleged that the left side of the canal embankment near Tribeniswar market had weakened following erosion of soil due to lack of necessary repair. Without considering the strength of the embankment, officials of Jagatpur North Division had released excess water resulting in opening of the breach at about 4 am.

A double storey building which was constructed on the side of the canal and had housed a grocery, a tent and decoration, a tailoring and stationary shops were washed away following the breach.Luckily, no one was present at the shops when the mishap happened or else there would have been casualty, locals said.

Due to the breach, road communication has been cut off to many parts of Salepur and Mahanga regions. On being informed, higher level officials of Water Resources department rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

The Pattamundai main canal which is considered an important source of irrigation for the farmers of Cuttack, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts helps in irrigating vast agricultural lands by connecting to over 100 branch canals.

However, due to gross negligence of Water Resources department, the canal embankment has been reporting frequent breaches. Earlier, the canal embankment had broke open near Gopinathpur Sashan Sahi, Tribeniswar, Rameswar and Kalashree Gopalpur damaging vast track of agricultural land in Salepur and Mahanga block areas.

Executive Engineer, Jagatpur Irrigation North Division S Behera refused to comment. President, Kundi Cooperative Service Society Akhilesh Pada Mohanty has demanded immediate repair of the breach and restoration of defunct irrigation facility.

