Home States Odisha

Breach in Pattamundai canal embankment, shops washed away

However, due to gross negligence of Water Resources department, the canal embankment has been reporting frequent breaches.

Published: 30th October 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The locals were in a state of panic after five shops were washed away and a vast track of agricultural land submerged following a 80-feet wide breach in Pattamundai main canal near Tribeniswar market in Mahanga on Saturday.  

Locals have alleged that the left side of the canal embankment near Tribeniswar market had weakened following erosion of soil due to lack of necessary repair. Without considering the strength of the embankment, officials of Jagatpur North Division had released excess water resulting in opening of the breach at about 4 am.

A double storey building which was constructed on the side of the canal and had housed a grocery, a tent and decoration, a tailoring and stationary shops were washed away following the breach.Luckily, no one was present at the shops when the mishap happened or else there would have been casualty, locals said.

Due to the breach, road communication has been cut off to many parts of Salepur and Mahanga regions. On being informed, higher level officials of Water Resources department rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.    

The Pattamundai main canal  which is considered an important source of irrigation for the farmers of Cuttack, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts helps in irrigating vast agricultural lands by connecting to over 100 branch canals.

However, due to gross negligence of Water Resources department, the canal embankment has been reporting frequent breaches. Earlier, the canal embankment had broke open near Gopinathpur Sashan Sahi, Tribeniswar, Rameswar and Kalashree Gopalpur damaging vast track of agricultural land in Salepur and Mahanga block areas.

Executive Engineer, Jagatpur Irrigation North Division S Behera refused to comment. President, Kundi Cooperative Service Society Akhilesh Pada Mohanty has demanded immediate repair of the breach and restoration of defunct irrigation facility.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp