Home States Odisha

Cracks found in Gundicha temple pillars; structure to be secured

A detailed inspection of the damages revealed the cracks on the pillars and beam that takes the load of the Nata Mandap.

Published: 30th October 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Gundicha temple I Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: The technical core committee of the Shree Jagannath Temple found cracks in the Gundicha temple at Puri during an inspection of the monument on Saturday.The panel led by Director of CSIR-CBRI Prof SK Bhattacharya, former chief engineer Bindheswar Patra and chief of the technical core committee NC Pal examined the temple and found cracks on three pillars and a beam of the Nata Mandap.

During conservation works for Rath Yatra this year, they had seen some structural damages to the columns and beam of the structure and as a temporary relief, the Nata Mandap was provided scaffolding support. A detailed inspection of the damages revealed the cracks on the pillars and beam that takes the load of the Nata Mandap.

Apart from the Nata Mandap, the Gundicha temple complex comprises a Vimana (tower structure containing the sanctum), Jagamohana (assembly hall) and Bhoga Mandap.  Unlike the Shree Jagannath temple which is under the care of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Gundicha temple is under the control of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

Srimandir administrator AK Jena said a report on the damage and repair work proposal will be submitted to the State government and after its nod, work on fixing the cracks will be taken up. Jena further said that work on repairing the Srimandir structure from where a piece of sculpted stone fell on last Sunday, will be done by the ASI after Kartik Purnima.“Since the temple is currently overcrowded with devotees due to Kartik Purnima, work can only begin after it. We have handed over the stone piece to ASI,” he said.

The piece of stone had fallen from Majana Mandap located on the south eastern side of the Jagamohan of Srimandir.  On the day, the technical core committee also held a meeting over the issue.ASI officials, meanwhile, informed that the piece that fell from the Majana Mandap of Srimandir is a corner stone.

“These stones are connected with iron clamps. When water enters the stones, there is oxidation which damages the clamps. We have noticed some damage in the iron clamp at this portion of the old structure and it will be repaired within 10 days,” said ASI Superintending Archaeologist (Bhubaneswar circle) Arun Malik.

Meanwhile, core committee member Bindheswar Patra said that a five-year comprehensive repair plan has been chalked out by the committee to conduct repairs of Nata Mandap of Srimandir besides the subsidiary shrines on the temple premises. Details about the repair plan will be submitted to SJTA soon, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp