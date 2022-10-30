Home States Odisha

Crores of property gutted in Rayagada

Sources said, the fire was reported after a local saw smoke emanating from a medicine store and its adjacent hardware store on the wee hours of Saturday.

Published: 30th October 2022

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Property worth crores was destroyed after a major fire broke out in the market near Kapilash road of Rayagada late on Friday night.Sources said, the fire was reported after a local saw smoke emanating from a medicine store and its adjacent hardware store on the wee hours of Saturday.

Soon after, two teams of fire service personnel from Rayagada and Kolnara reached the area. Fire officer of Rayagada, Sangram Hansda said, “We first contained the fire outside the shops and then went inside. The fire had spread rapidly as there were heavy stocks of plastic materials and different chemicals there. Our difficulties increased since there was no fire escape or control facility available in either of the shops,” he said, adding the teams took nearly four hours to put the fire off completely.

Rayagada SP Vivekanand Sharma said as per preliminary information, the fire might have been caused due to electrical short circuit. Property worth Rs 2-3 crore is likely to have been damaged in the incident. Further investigation is underway, he added.

