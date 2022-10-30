Cuttack: Minister’s kin arrested for humiliating youth on road

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Sadar police on Saturday arrested a 35-year-old man for forcing a youth to kneel down over a petty issue on the road near Pratap Nagari locality. The accused Amarendra Pratap Swain, is reportedly a relative of a Minister from Cuttack district. The arrest was made following a video depicting the inhumane incident that went viral on social media on the day. In the video, some miscreants can be seen assaulting the youth and forcing him to kneel down following a dispute on overtaking of vehicle.

When a local raised his voice against the atrocity, he too was assaulted. “The local had filed an FIR over the matter. Acting on the FIR a case was registered and CCTV footage verified. The accused is among 10 others involved in attacking the local. Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the youth who was tortured and forced to kneel down on the road and arrest the other accused,” said Sadar IIC Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra.Few days back, the video of a youth tied to a bike and dragged on a busy road in the city had gone viral prompting Commissionerate police to swing into action and arrest the accused.

