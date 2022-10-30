Home States Odisha

Disaster, pandemic management to be part of Odisha's academic curriculum soon

To strengthen community-driven disaster preparedness, Naveen said the State government has trained more than 40 thousand volunteers at village and shelter level.

Published: 30th October 2022

An exhibition on Odisha Disaster Preparedness Day held in Bhubaneswar on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said the State is all set to introduce disaster and pandemic management in the curriculum of schools and colleges to prepare disaster management yodhas (warriors) in every household.

Addressing a function to mark the Odisha Disaster Preparedness Day and National Day for Disaster Reduction which is observed to remember the 1999 super cyclone that claimed over 10,000 lives in the State, the Chief Minister said, “Disaster and pandemic management is being introduced in the educational curriculum of students from class 4 to graduation level with a view to prepare disaster management yodhas in every village and household.”

To strengthen community-driven disaster preparedness, Naveen said the State government has trained more than 40 thousand volunteers at village and shelter level. Further, it is taking up capacity building of elected representatives of panchayati raj institutions, urban local bodies, Mission Shakti members, ASHAs, anganwadi workers and vana surakhya samiti (VSS) members as they play a key role in disaster risk reduction.

“Since the super cyclone we have done everything possible to make Odisha a safer place during disasters. Odisha today has the most robust infrastructure for disaster management and the world has recognised our efforts in all these years,” he said.

Appreciating the coordinated efforts of all concerned, the Chief Minister said nearly 2.7 lakh people could be evacuated to safer places with timely delivery of relief and restoration measures in the recent floods in Mahanadi, Baitarani and Subarnarekha river systems, affecting more than 23 lakh people in 16 districts.

“The government will set up telemetric rain gauge in all gram panchayats, automatic weather station at block headquarters and sensors in our river systems for better impact-based forecasting. These steps will help us to get precise real time information for more effective management of disasters,” he added.

