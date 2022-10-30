Home States Odisha

DK Singh gets additional charge of Home in minor reshuffle

Saswata Mishra, Principal Secretary to Governor will remain in additional charge as Principal Secretary of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department in place of Sahu.

Published: 30th October 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Saturday effected a minor reshuffle at the top level of bureaucracy by appointing Raj Kumar Sharma, the Director General, Training Co-ordination, Gopabandhu Academy of Administration as the member, Board of Revenue. Sharma will take over from GVV Sharma, who will retire on October 31.

Besides, Pradeep Kumar Jena, Development Commissioner with additional charge of Special Relief Commissioner has been given additional charge of Agriculture Production Commissioner in place of Sanjeev Chopra who will be relieved by the government for Central deputation.

Similarly, Satyabrata Sahu Additional Chief Secretary in the Revenue and Disaster Management department has been given additional charge of Odia Language, Literature and Culture department. He will replace Madhu Sudan Padhi who this month. Principal Secretary in the Steel and Mines Department Deoranjan Kumar Singh has been given additional charge as Principal Secretary in the Home department. He will replace Chopra.

Saswata Mishra, Principal Secretary to Governor will remain in additional charge as Principal Secretary of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department in place of Sahu.Roopa Roshan Sahoo, Special Secretary to Chief Minister, has been given additional charge as Secretary to Government, ST and SC Development department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp