DK Singh gets additional charge of Home in minor reshuffle

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Saturday effected a minor reshuffle at the top level of bureaucracy by appointing Raj Kumar Sharma, the Director General, Training Co-ordination, Gopabandhu Academy of Administration as the member, Board of Revenue. Sharma will take over from GVV Sharma, who will retire on October 31.

Besides, Pradeep Kumar Jena, Development Commissioner with additional charge of Special Relief Commissioner has been given additional charge of Agriculture Production Commissioner in place of Sanjeev Chopra who will be relieved by the government for Central deputation.

Similarly, Satyabrata Sahu Additional Chief Secretary in the Revenue and Disaster Management department has been given additional charge of Odia Language, Literature and Culture department. He will replace Madhu Sudan Padhi who this month. Principal Secretary in the Steel and Mines Department Deoranjan Kumar Singh has been given additional charge as Principal Secretary in the Home department. He will replace Chopra.

Saswata Mishra, Principal Secretary to Governor will remain in additional charge as Principal Secretary of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department in place of Sahu.Roopa Roshan Sahoo, Special Secretary to Chief Minister, has been given additional charge as Secretary to Government, ST and SC Development department.

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Saturday effected a minor reshuffle at the top level of bureaucracy by appointing Raj Kumar Sharma, the Director General, Training Co-ordination, Gopabandhu Academy of Administration as the member, Board of Revenue. Sharma will take over from GVV Sharma, who will retire on October 31. Besides, Pradeep Kumar Jena, Development Commissioner with additional charge of Special Relief Commissioner has been given additional charge of Agriculture Production Commissioner in place of Sanjeev Chopra who will be relieved by the government for Central deputation. Similarly, Satyabrata Sahu Additional Chief Secretary in the Revenue and Disaster Management department has been given additional charge of Odia Language, Literature and Culture department. He will replace Madhu Sudan Padhi who this month. Principal Secretary in the Steel and Mines Department Deoranjan Kumar Singh has been given additional charge as Principal Secretary in the Home department. He will replace Chopra. Saswata Mishra, Principal Secretary to Governor will remain in additional charge as Principal Secretary of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department in place of Sahu.Roopa Roshan Sahoo, Special Secretary to Chief Minister, has been given additional charge as Secretary to Government, ST and SC Development department.