Failing to meet requisites, nursing colleges to be barred from admission

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has warned that nursing colleges will be barred from taking fresh intake if they fail to comply with the deficiencies for no objection certificate (NOC) by November 30.The deficiencies were found during physical inspections.

After a high-level meeting, the Health and Family Welfare department has asked the nursing institutions to comply with all requisites, including fire safety certificate and affiliation of hospital for training, by the end of next month to obtain the NOC.

The Nursing Council had denied NOC to more than 50 per cent of the institutions as they failed to meet the minimum standard requirements.The NOC issued to different institutions are valid for one year only and after that they need to apply for renewal, which is done by the Nursing Council after conducting physical inspection.

In view of cyclone Fani and then the model code of conduct in 2019, followed by Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, physical inspection could not be conducted and the NOC was renewed by submission of an affidavit by institutions that all minimum standard requirements are available.

Accordingly, the renewal of NOC was issued up to the academic session 2021-22. As mandated, the inspection was recently conducted to assess the availability of minimum standard requirements.

Sources said, of the 363 nursing colleges/institutions applied for NOC, 158 had failed to comply with minimum standard requirements and there was deficiency of fire safety certificate and in some cases there is deficiency in linking to the parent hospital.

As the counselling and admission process has started from August 24, several institutions requested the government to consider their applications because their institutions are running for a long time and they have already been issued the renewal of NOC on the basis of affidavit.

Additional Director of Medical Education and Training Dr Umakanta Satpathy said the institutions, which have already suo-moto deposited the documents will be examined by the Odisha Nurses and Midwives Registration Council (ONMRC) following which their renewal of NOC will be considered.

The institutions, which have not submitted the compliance documents will be allowed for admission of students provided they submit the documents by November 30, the last date of counselling.

