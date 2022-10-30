Fake visa racket dupes 25 plumbers of lakhs

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Around 25 plumbers of Kendrapara proved sitting ducks for a network of fake visa agents who with their modus operandi cheated the gullible job aspirants of Rs 25 lakh with false job promises. An FIR in the connection was filed in Aul police station on Saturday.

One of the victims, Manoj Mallick (28) of Narendrapur village in Aul block received an offer reportedly from a visa agent, Amulya Mallick of Belasarapur village to work in a construction company as a plumber in Kuwait. For the purpose, Manoj was asked by Amulya to pay Rs 1 lakh two months back. Not only Manoj, 24 others too paid Rs 1 lakh each to Amulya for the lure of job.

Pramod Sahoo of Rajnagar said, the offer included a job in Kuwait for a monthly salary of Rs 50,000 along with free food and accommodation. “Amulya provided us air tickets and visa documents. But once we reached Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai last week to board the flight to Kuwait, we were shocked to learn that the tickets and visa papers were fake,” he said.

The victims, after returning, filed an FIR against Amulya on Saturday.Aul IIC Dilip Sahoo said, “Acting on the FIR, we filed a case against the accused under sections 420, 465, 468 471, 403, 417 and 418 of IPC. Police are investigating the case.” He said Amulya is absconding and his hideouts are being raided to nab him.A large number of skilled workers from Kendrapara attribute their prosperity to their expertise in plumbing and sanitary fitting.

However, not all dreams are as rosy. “It is a ruse by agents to lure plumbers of Kendrapara district and its nearby areas to go to Kuwait promising them good salaries. We had previously warned job-seekers not to fall prey to bogus advertisements in newspapers offering work in any country. We are investigating the case,” said district labour officer Harapriya Nayak.Two years back, police had arrested a fake travel agent from the district for duping around 40 job aspirants by promising them jobs in the United Arab Emirates.

