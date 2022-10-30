High Security Registration Plates fitment deadline extended

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Saturday extended the deadline for fixation of High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) in old vehicles by one more month as around 17.86 lakh vehicle owners are yet to get it.As per the revised timeline, vehicles carrying Odisha registration mark and number ending with 1, 2, 3 and 4 will have to fix the number plate by November 30 and those ending with 5 and 6 by December 31.

Similarly, the vehicles carrying the registration number ending with 7 and 8 will have to affix the HSRP by January 31 and numbers ending with 9 and 0 by February 28.So far, 29,59,544 vehicle owners in the State have booked slots for fixation of number plates. Official sources said, HSRP has been fixed in 11,73,459 vehicles.

Joint Transport Commissioner (Technical) Dipti Ranjan Patra said the vehicle owners, who have not booked slots due to internet issues or lack of knowledge of technology, can now apply for HSRP through nearby Mo Seva Kendra as per their convenience.

“HSRP help desks are now functional in all the RTOs and ARTOs across Odisha for the convenience of vehicle owners. One can apply for the registration plates through the help desks as well,” he said.

Vehicle manufacturers have also opened fitment centre/temporary fitment centre at 88 locations where the dealers network is not available, through their authorised vendors. Vehicle owners can visit RTO and produce registration certificates for HSRP booking.

The deadline was extended two days after Orissa High Court sought an affidavit from the State Transport Authority (STA) on the current status of the infrastructure for fitment of HSRP in a hassle-free manner. The next hearing on the matter is on October 31.

