Maoist arms dump busted in Malkangiri, explosives seized

Security personnel on Friday unearthed a Maoist dump from a forest adjoining Kusumput village on Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border within Jodambo police limits in Swabhiman Anchal.

Senior police and BSF officers look at explosives and arms seized from Maoist dump

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Security personnel on Friday unearthed a Maoist dump from a forest adjoining Kusumput village on Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border within Jodambo police limits in Swabhiman Anchal.Basing on intelligence inputs, district police and BSF personnel during an intensive search and area domination operation unearthed the Maoist dump from the forest and seized huge quantities of gelatin sticks, IEDs and other explosives, said senior police officials at a meeting in MV-3 village.

The recovery includes 970 gelatin sticks, two .303 Rifles, two gas guns, four country made guns, two tiffin IEDs (2 kg), one HE grenade, 20 detonators, 10 metre cordex wire, one ammunition pouch, battery, solar panel, camera flash, printer, Maoist uniform and other incriminating material. The explosives were suspectedly kept  to target civilians and security forces, police said. 

The officers, during the meeting reviewed the security scenario and various ongoing road projects in the district, particularly in Swabhiman Anchal and Tulsi mountain area on Chhattisgarh border within Mathili police limits. Speaking to mediapersons, BSF IG DK Sharma said violence is not the solution to any problem.“BSF and the district police want to ensure the development of people through better governance. All of us are Indians and must contribute to development of Odisha,” he said.

Apart from Sharma, Director (Intelligence) Sanjeeb Panda, IGP (Operations) Amitabh Thakur, DIG(SIW) Anirudha Singh, Koraput-based SWR DIG Rajesh Pandit, Malkangiri SP Nitesh Wadhwani, Koraput SP Varun Guntupalli, and Malkangiri BSF DIG SK Sinha were present in the meeting during which a blueprint to take on the Maoists basing on intelligence inputs was discussed.

