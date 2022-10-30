Not just Satkosia Tiger Reserve, malaise is everywhere

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The staff crunch is not restricted to Satkosia TR. In Similipal, the first tiger reserve of the State and one of the oldest in the country, chronic shortage of staff in all levels prevails.Out of 10 sanctioned posts for Assistant Conservators of Forests (ACF), four are vacant. There are 24 range officer posts in the tiger territory but 13 are in positions. Similarly, of the nine deputy range officer posts, seven are vacant.

Down the hierarchy, the problem remains equally acute. Out of 88 sanctioned forester positions, 33 are awaiting filling up. Of 271 forest guard posts, 168 are vacant. In Similipal North division, out of 81 forest guards, none is available. They make do with tiger protection force and protection assistants.

It is endemic to all the forests divisions of the State. Out of 5,576 forest guard posts, at least 2,291 positions are vacant.The Forest department had sent in requisition for recruitment of 800 forest guards to Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission. In 2020, it conducted written examination but subsequent tests have not been held.

