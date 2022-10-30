Home States Odisha

Ragi laddoos in hostel diet

Padhee visited Naranpur SSD School where he launched the initiative and distributed the laddoos among students.

Laddoo

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Principal Secretary of the Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment department Arabinda Kumar Padhee on Saturday launched a project for inclusion of ragi laddoo in the diets of students residing in hostels run by SC, ST Development department at Keonjhar.

Padhee visited Naranpur SSD School where he launched the initiative and distributed the laddoos among students. The project will be piloted by the district administration in 35 hostels in Sadar block from October 29 and expanded to all 334 hostels in the district from December this year. Under it one ragi laddoo will be served to the residential students as a morning snack in addition to the mid-day meals and these ladoos will be prepared by the existing cooks of the hostels.

