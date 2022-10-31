Home States Odisha

Alumni demand renaming of NIT-R after former Odisha CM Biju Patnaik

On learning that the institute had no sanction from the Centre, he rushed to Biju Babu who allocated Rs 30 lakh for construction of the college building.

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Alumni of National Institute of Technology- Rourkela (NIT-R) on Sunday demanded the renaming of the institute after former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik. Rourkela chapter president of NIT-R Alumni Association (NITRAA) Bimal Bisi along with former presidents Bharat Bhusan Mohanty and Fakir Chandra Mohanty said the indomitable visionary and father of modern Odisha, in his characteristic style, had taken pre-emptive measures to set up the institute which was earlier called Regional Engineering College (REC), Rourkela.

Citing documentary evidence, they said after the Centre granted two RECs for Eastern India and awarded them to Bihar and Bengal, Biju Babu took necessary preparatory measures and allocated 700 acre for establishment of the REC in Rourkela on August 15, 1961. These facts have been duly recorded in the September, 1961 issue of Orissa Review, a publication of the Odisha government.

Biju Babu then appointed Prof Bhubaneswar Behera as the founder and principal of REC. Prof Behera, who was also the principal of UCE, Burla, was unaware of REC’s background for a couple of months. On learning that the institute had no sanction from the Centre, he rushed to Biju Babu who allocated Rs 30 lakh for construction of the college building.

The alumni said the then chief of All India Council of Technical Education, during his visit to the city, was left amazed with the progress of work and on returning to Delhi, ensured complete ex-post-facto (retrospective) approval for establishment of REC-Rourkela including appointment of Prof Behera as its principal. They further said Prof Behera, in his autobiography, has referred to Biju Babu as ‘Buddhadeva’.

