Baliyatra’s bid to enter Guinness Book of  Records this year

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The famous Baliyatra of Cuttack could soon find a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. While the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and the district administration are leaving no stone unturned to organise the event in its usual grandeur after a gap of two years, an attempt at the world record will be made at the fair this year.

Sources said the CMC has contacted the headquarters of the Guinness Book of World Records in London for an attempt to make 10,000 paper boats in just 15 minutes. The record book authorities have issued the protocol for organising the event and the civic body has roped in 3,000 college students who are being trained on making paper boats.

The primary objective of the exercise is to attain global recognition for Cuttack’s Baliyatra, said CMC Mayor Subhas Singh. For evaluation and management, two judges from the Guinness Book of World Records headquarters and a five-member team from the Mumbai branch office will be present during the event. The size and weight of the paper boats have been prescribed by the record book authorities. As of now, the record is of making of 1,200 paper boats in 15 minutes and the civic body is attempting to beat it by a huge margin.

Singh said the State government has accorded the annual fair ‘State level festival’ status. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik too has urged the Centre to accord ‘National Maritime Heritage Festival’ tag to Baliyatra.
Singh said he along with eight MPs had met Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi and submitted a memorandum for national recognition to the festival.

