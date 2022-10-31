BJP confident of retaining Dhamnagar Assembly seat

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With only two days left for campaigning to be over for the by-election to the Dhamnagar Assembly constituency, the BJP is quite optimistic of retaining the seat with a bigger margin. The foremost factor that BJP thinks will work in its favour in the multi-corner contest is the unity within the party and a highly motivated cadre who are not leaving anything to chance.

With confusion within the rank and file of BJD visible after former MLA Rajendra Das entered the fray, the ruling BJD is using every resource at its command including the official machinery to ensure that a division of its votes does not happen to benefit the BJP.

Given the fact that the BJD candidate Abanti Das and Rajendra Das belong to Tihidi block, the former’s activities was limited to the block as block chairperson before her nomination. In contrast, Rajendra has wider contact with voters of all the 31 panchayats of Dhamnagar block an he has already served a term as BJD MLA, said senior BJP leader and former MP Kharabela Swain.

He is canvassing for party candidate uninterruptedly since October 13 and has published two survey reports in his language weekly published from Bhadrak told this paper that the BJD support for Rajendra is increasing as the election is inching closer. If that momentum continues, it will certainly benefit the BJP.

He said the BJP has successfully created a feeling among the voters that the medical college sanctioned by the Centre for Bhadrak district was hijacked by the BJD leaders of Jajpur who are now dictating terms with the electorates of Dhamnagar starting from selection of candidate.

Recurring floods in Bhadrak district especially in Dhamnagar and Tihidi blocks from Baitarini river system is another grudge of the electorate against Jajpur. People of Bhadrak district have the understanding that the recent floods was due to the higher embankment on Jajpur side and this was deliberate by two powerful leaders of the district, Pranab Prakash Das and Minister Pramilla Mallick.

“As per my assessment, BJP will get more than 50 per cent of the popular vote this time and Suryabanshi Suraj will win this election with a much higher margin than his father,” Swain said.Echoing similar sentiment, State BJP president Samir Mohanty said that the road shows by two Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Bishweswar Tudu and national spokesperson of the party Sambit Patra have a massive impact on the voters.

