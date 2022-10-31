Congress demands CM Naveen Patnaik to break silence on Archana case

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his silence on the Archana Nag sex and extortion scandal in which leaders from several political parties including ruling BJD are allegedly involved.

Addressing media persons here, the president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak demanded a high court-monitored SIT probe into the entire issue as the police has not acted despite the involvement of several senior political leaders.

Stating that the incident has tarnished the image of Odisha, the OPCC president said that police is not able to take any action despite having all information about the case due to pressure from some quarters.

Pattanayak said the police which had earlier done some commendable job is surprisingly inactive in this case. He said the chief minister should break his silence and take action against all political leaders involved in the case. All information related to the case should be made public as several people’s representatives are involved, he added.

Dismissing the OPCC president’s allegations, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said that police investigation is on and the truth of the matter will come out at the right time.

