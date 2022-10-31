Home States Odisha

Farmers in Odisha lose sleep as animals raid crop fields

Farmers of Rajkanika and Rajnagar blocks in Kendrapara district are spending sleepless nights guarding their ripe paddy crops from wild boar and spotted deer.

Published: 31st October 2022 08:54 AM

Farmers and villagers patrolling at night to guard their crops in a village | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Farmers of Rajkanika and Rajnagar blocks in Kendrapara district are spending sleepless nights guarding their ripe paddy crops from wild boar and spotted deer. Armed with bamboo sticks, farmers are remaining awake at night to protect their crops. In several villages, the farmers have constituted teams for night patrolling. They are also bursting crackers and beating tin cans to shoo away the animals from the fields.

Hadibandhu Pradhan of Jayanagar village said hundreds of wild boar and spotted deer from nearby Bhitarkanika National Park are entering agriculture fields in search of food during the harvesting period. This has become a headache for local farmers. Ajambila Rout of Gupti in Rajnagar block said incidents of wild boar and spotted deer destroying crops are increasing by the day. The animals destroy crops causing huge financial loss to farmers.

Womenfolk of the villages are also lending a helping hand to farmers. “After dinner, I along with my husband join other villagers for night patrolling armed with torches and bamboo sticks,” said Malati Biswal of Kolha village.

Contacted, Bhitarkanika range officer Manas Das said forest guards are patrolling the villages to prevent animals from destroying crops. Compensation for crop loss would be disbursed within 15 days after the affected farmers lodge complaints online on the ‘Anukampa’ app, he said.  

Anukampa is a user-friendly software developed and launched by PCCF (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Odisha, State Wildlife Organisation in association with technical partner Odisha Space Application Centre (ORSAC), Bhubaneswar. Farmers are entitled to get compensation of Rs 10,000 for damage to an acre of paddy farm by wild animals.

