Four of a family found dead in Bargarh village of Odisha

Mayank Bhushan Pani By

Express News Service

BARGARH: In a shocking incident, decomposed bodies of four members of a family were found locked inside their house in a village of Bargarh district on Sunday evening. During preliminary investigation, the deceased were identified as Sesadev Meher (65), a daily wager, his 60-year-old wife Khireswari, son Arabinda (30) and daughter Sibani (22). They were residents of Jandol village under Bheden block.

The family was last seen during Diwali. On Sunday evening, a stench from Sesadev’s house drew attention of the villagers. Soon, Rusuda police along with additional tehsildar Debanand Sahu reached the spot. After the lock of the house was broken, the four were found dead.

Locals said, they presumed the Meher family must be resting during the day after enjoying the ongoing Kali Puja Mela during the nights as the fair draws footfalls in thousands. Their absence did not raise any suspicion for several days.

As panic gripped the area, it was being suspected that the family may have committed suicide because the rear door of the Meher house was also found locked. However, the real cause behind the death is yet to be ascertained and investigation can proceed only after the bodies are taken out and sent for post-mortem, police said.

Bheden SDPO AK Panda said the bodies were not recovered in the evening since the incident was reported after sundown. “However, we have sealed the house. The dead bodies will be taken out on Monday in the presence of an executive magistrate. We have also called the scientific team,” he added.

