UP ganja traders duped by local suppliers held

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had bought the packets at Rs 3,500 per kg assuming that there were 81.6 kg contraband in them.

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Three persons were arrested by Kesinga police on Saturday while they were on way to Uttar Pradesh carrying nine packets of ganja. As it turned out later, they were duped by their suppliers. Police intercepted the three and during verification, nine packets were detected. However, it was found that the accused were allegedly cheated by the traders of Junagarh from whom they had bought the packets. While the total weight of the packets measured about 81.6 kg, only 10.12 kg contraband was actually present inside. The remaining weight was balanced out by adding straw, stones, bricks and sand.

The three accused with nine packets of ganja seized from them | Express

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had bought the packets at Rs 3,500 per kg assuming that there were 81.6 kg contraband in them.“The local smugglers while packing the contraband allegedly duped the UP traders by putting straw, stone chips and sand in the packets and in a rush to leave for UP, the accused without checking the packets, paid for the amount settled for 81 kg of the contraband,” said Inspector in-charge Satyanarayan Nanda.

The accused were Deepak Kumar from Ambedkar Nagar district and Sunil Yadav and Arpit Mourya from Ajamgarh district in UP. They were produced before the court and further investigation is on to nab the local smugglers, added Nanda.

