Odisha: Binjharpur police announce Rs 5 lakh reward for information on missing girl

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In yet another attempt at tracing the three-year-old girl Subhalaxmi who went missing from Madhusudanpur village in August 2020, Binjharpur police have announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information pertaining to the child.

The announcement came in the wake of the girl’s mother, Monalisa Nayak staging a dharna in front of the office of the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Monday. Alleging inaction by the police and other authorities concerned in tracing the child, Monalisa also sought a CBI probe into the matter. She warned of another protest if the child is not found within 15 days.

Several posters carrying the child’s picture and other information have been put up at prominent places across the district. Two mobile phone numbers have been mentioned on the posters. Earlier in 2020, a reward of Rs 20,000 was announced for anyone who could provide information about her. No clues whatsoever have been received on the girl even after two years.

Subhalaxmi was 21 months old when she went missing from Madhusudanpur village. She was last seen playing with three other children outside her house. After failing to trace their daughter, Subhalaxmi’s family tried to find her and later lodged a complaint with the Binjharpur police.

The child’s parents had met Jajpur Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore and SP Rahul PR and staged a dharna in front of the residence of the then Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu last year. In May this year, Monalisa had appealed to former President Ram Nath Kovind for euthanasia alleging the failure of the police to give her justice.

