Odisha CM to meet Union ministers during six-day Delhi visit

Published: 01st September 2022 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday left for New Delhi on a six-day visit where he is likely to meet several Union ministers and leaders of the ruling BJP.

The visit, which will be the sixth by the CM during the last two months, holds political implications though the focus will be on the investment meeting scheduled on the evening of Wednesday.

Sources in the ruling BJD maintained that the Chief Minister will pursue different projects pending with the central ministries.

Appointments have been sought for meetings with Union Minister for Industry and Food Supply Piyush Goyal and Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya. Sources, however, maintained that appointments are yet to be confirmed.

Naveen is also likely to meet the President of India Droupadi Murmu and Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar during the visit. Besides, he will receive the lifetime achievement award from Capital Foundation in New Delhi on September 4. He will return on September 6.

