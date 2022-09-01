Student drowns in Ragia pond in Berhampur, probe ordered

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A pall of gloom descended on Chikili village within Khallikote police limits after a student of Class VI of the Nodal UP School drowned in a pond on Tuesday.

Sources said, the victim, Rajnandan Sahu was attending class when he left to attend nature’s call. He however went to Ragia pond, close to the school. After some time, a few passersby saw his school uniform and footwear near the pond.

As an alarm was raised, a few villagers including Rajnandan’s uncle entered the pond and rescued him. The boy was then rushed to Khallikote hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. An unnatural death case was registered and the body was sent for post-mortem.

On Wednesday, after performing the last rites, Rajnandan’s parents alleged their ward died due to the negligence of the teacher and demanded a probe into the incident. They questioned why Rajnandan went to the pond when the school has a toilet on its premises.

After Khallikote block education officer (BEO) Hare Krushna Panda directed an investigation into the incident, assistant BEO Manguli Charan Jena questioned the teachers of the school. Jena said the teachers told him that Rajnandan was not present in class during attendance. However, his classmates said he left in the middle of the class. Despite inconsistency in the statement of the teachers, Jena pacified the villagers who were upset with the incident and assured an impartial probe into the matter.

