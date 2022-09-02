Cocaine peddler on the run from Bhubaneswar arrested in Ghaziabad

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police have arrested absconding drug peddler Gulbesh Khan from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the cocaine seizure in Bhubaneswar in April this year.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch conducted a raid near Xavier Square in Bhubaneswar on April 12 and nabbed Ravi Singh of Churu district and Sunny Kumar of Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan and seized 202 grams of cocaine from them.

This was apparently the first case of cocaine seizure by Odisha Police in the State. Khan, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district, is the prime accused of the case and was absconding for the last four months, said an STF officer.

Singh was procuring cocaine from Khan while Kumar had a bangles shop in the Capital City. Singh approached him to peddle cocaine near luxury hotels and among the students here. They were trying to set up a customer base ahead of Men’s Hockey World Cup in Odisha next year.

