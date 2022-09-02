Consult State to clear hurdles, Odisha Governor tells CPSEs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Central government institutions and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) facing hurdles in executing their projects in Odisha, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal has asked the departments to resolve issues amicably at the earliest.

After a one-to-one meeting with the chiefs of the Central institutions and CPSEs held recently, the Governor besides alerting the departmental heads has advised the organisations to take up the issues with the State government after intimation to his Secretariat for further intervention if required.

Sources said CMDs of Nalco and MCL, Regional Executive Director of NTPC, Executive Director of IOCL, Director of Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) and General Manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR) had briefed the Governor about the administrative issues that have been affecting the progress of works on the field.

Highlighting the coordination issues, Nalco apprised that the company was awaiting acquisition of 51.88 acres of land for Utkal D and E-Coal Blocks, Stage II forest clearance and execution of mining lease deed of Utkal E-Coal and possession of 42 acres of railway siding at Kerejang apart from rehabilitation and resettlement for the two coal blocks.

The NTPC authorities had drawn attention to the hurdles in mine void filling for clearance of corridors of the pipeline at Angul, land acquisition of 109 acres in Masunilata village, frequent local disturbances at ash dyke and mine void that require the intervention of local authorities and up-gradation of ESI Hospital facility for labourers.

ECoR officials informed us that there were about 15 railway projects under construction in the State. The land acquisition for the projects continues to be a major concern as out of 19709.36 acres of land, 8168.678 acres of land are under the process of acquisition and pending for forest clearance.

While the closure of 21 level crossing gates after the commissioning of Road Over Bridges (ROBs) is pending with district administrations, 38 ROBs are under finalisation with the State government. On the extension of the existing runway at Bhubaneswar airport, the BPIA authorities sought early acquisition of an additional 64 acres of land, which is pending with the General Administration department.

