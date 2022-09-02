Home States Odisha

Cuttack to host theatre olympiad from September 2 to 8

The olympiad would combine all India multilingual drama, classical and folk dance and music competitions along with the international theatre festival.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 500 artists from across the country will perform at the 28th edition of the India Theatre Olympiad which will be held in Cuttack after two years of pandemic break from September 2 to 8.

Unlike previous years, this time though, there will be no participation of international troupes in wake of the fourth wave of Covid-19. Organised by Utkal Yuva Sanskrutik Sangha which was founded by noted theatre personality the late Kartik Rath, the week-long festival will be held at Sarala Bhawan this year.

The olympiad would combine all of India's multilingual drama, classical and folk dance and music competitions along with the international theatre festival. Both eminent and promising playwrights, directors, amateur artists, classical and folk dancers, singers, musicians and critics from 20 states of India will present over 10 plays and as many group dance performances.  

Started 27 years back with an aim to forge forward national integrity, international amity and universal brotherhood through cross-cultural synthesis and social assimilation, the festival has so far seen the staging of 2,450 dramas and 82,000 amateur artists and directors from not just India but outside.

Counted as one of the biggest performing arts events in India, organisers said the festival is also a celebration of amateur theatre. The names of one or two best theatre groups will participate in international festivals.

